Ira Khan Admits She Has Been Struggling With Body Image Issues For Years: "Yes, I'm Fat"

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has spoken candidly about her personal struggles with body image.

Sharing her thoughts openly, she admitted that confronting these feelings feels "a little scary". In a recent post on Instagram, Ira revealed that she has been going back and forth between feeling unfit, overweight, and obese since 2020. She added that there is still a lot she is trying to understand about herself and her body, but she has noticed a small positive shift that encouraged her to start speaking about it publicly.

The star kid wrote in the caption of her post, "Yes, I'm fat. I've been oscillating between thinking I'm fat or unfit, becoming overweight and being obese since 2020. There's a lot to be said about it and definitely things I still need to figure out. But I feel at least a small shift for the better, so I've decided to start talking about it and sharing. I may not be as articulate or confident as when I spoke about my depression. Unlike that, this feels a little scary."

"But I really think it needs to be talked about. I don't have a diagnosed eating disorder and I'm also not an expert, just sharing my experiences. Venture into the comment section at your own risk. I know I will be staying far away from it. Let's see how this goes. #mentalhealth #fat #bodyimage #fit #bodypositivity," she added.

In the video, Ira Khan is heard saying, "Let's address the elephant in the room, me. Yes, I'm fat and I'm actually obese for my age and height. I've been struggling with body image issues and with my relationship with food since 2020."

"I'm not as comfortable or confident talking about this as I was with my depression, so I'm not entirely sure how this is going to go. It has come in the way of my ability to participate in my friends' lives, in how I show up in my relationship with Popoy, in my self-worth and then in work and everything else, in a way that is as intense as how my depression interfered in my life and sometimes still does. So I want to talk about this. I want to try and unpack what I think, what I have been thinking, what I have struggled with and still struggle with - all of it. I hope it helps me," Ira went on to say.

"If it helps you, then that's a bonus. I would recommend not venturing into the comment section, and if you do, then do so at your own risk. Let's see how this goes," Ira concluded.

Earlier, Ira Khan also spoke about her long battle with depression, admitting that she struggled with feelings of guilt because of the privileged life she comes from.

