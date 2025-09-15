Badminton Player Jwala Gutta Donates 30 Litres Of Breast Milk: "If You Are Able To Donate..."

Jwala Gutta, who welcomed her second child, a daughter, with husband actor-producer Vishnu Vishal in April, has donated breast milk to a government hospital to boost the donor milk drive. She shared the news on her X handle.

Back in August, Jwala Gutta shared the news on X. She wrote, "Breast milk saves lives. For premature and sick babies, donor milk can be life changing. If you're able to donate, you could be a hero to a family in need. Learn more, share the word, and support milk banks!"

As per reports, she has donated 30 litres of breast milk so far.

Jwala Gutta's initiative is aimed at providing milk for babies who are left without mothers, as well as premature or critically ill infants in hospitals.

The initiative received praise on the internet.

A user wrote, "Kudos to you for participating and raising awareness."

Another user wrote, "Great job!! Next best thing to mother's milk is the donor's EBM! A lot of work needs to be done for awareness in this matter."

Another user wrote, "Salute to you."

Announcing Mira's Arrival

Vishnu Vishal announced the baby's arrival on his fourth wedding anniversary (April 22). He shared a picture of his newborn's hands. In another picture, their elder son is seen visiting his sister. Sharing the pictures, Vishnu Vishal wrote, "We are blessed with a BABY GIRL.. Aryan is an elder brother now... Its our 4th wedding anniversary today... On the same day we welcome this gift from the Almighty...Need all your love and blessings."

Aamir Khan Hosted Jwala During Her IVF Treatment

A couple of months ago, Vishnu Vishal said in an interview that Jwala was struggling with her IVF treatment. After learning about it, Aamir Khan hosted her at his Mumbai residence.

"Jwala and I were trying to have a baby for almost two years. Because she is 41, it wasn't happening, so we had to take a lot of IVF treatments, after 5-6 failed cycles, Jwala almost gave up. That time, Aamir sir was around, and when I shared it with him, he said, 'Stop everything and come to Mumbai.' He took us to a doctor there, and for 10 months, he made sure that Jwala stayed with him at his place, with his family. Every time I travelled up and down, he would treat us like family. What he has done for us is a blessing," Vishnu Vishal recalled.

"Eventually, after two to three IVF cycles, Jwala got pregnant, and that very time when we found out, I told Aamir sir that he is going to name the baby. If it wasn't for him, we wouldn't have gotten Mira. That is also why Jwala was crying while she was speaking during the ceremony," Vishnu revealed why Aamir was called on for naming their daughter.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta got married in 2021. They named their daughter Mira. Vishnu's elder son Aryan is from his previous marriage.