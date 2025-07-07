Aamir Khan Names Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta's Daughter Mira. See Pics

Aamir Khan travelled to Hyderabad to name actor-producer Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta's daughter. The couple shared family pictures on their respective social media handles and wrote gratitude notes for the superstar. Aamir Khan has named their daughter Mira.

What's Happening

Vishnu Vishal shared a wholesome family picture featuring himself, his wife Jwala Gutta, son Aryan and Aamir Khan. The superstar is seen holding the newborn on his lap.

Vishnu Vishal wrote, "Introducing our MIRA...

A big hug to #AamirKhan sir for coming all the way to hyderabad to name our baby.

MIRA represents unconditional love and peace.

The journey with Aamir sir to this point has been a magical one...

Thank you Aamir sir for giving our daughter a beautiful name."

Jwala Gutta shared some more pictures on her X handle. In one picture, Aamir is seen looking at Mira adorably. Aamir also posed with Jwala's family members.

"Our 'Mira'!Couldn't have asked for more!!

This journey would have been impossible without u Aamir!!

We love you. Thank you for the beautiful name!" wrote Jwala.

Announcing Mira's Arrival

Vishnu Vishal announced the baby's arrival on his fourth wedding anniversary (April 22). He shared a picture of his newborn's hands. In another picture, their elder son is seen visiting his sister. Sharing the pictures, Vishnu Vishal wrote, "We are blessed with a BABY GIRL.. Aryan is an elder brother now... Its our 4th wedding anniversary today... On the same day we welcome this gift from the Almighty...Need all your love and blessings."

Aamir And Vishnu Vishal's Friendship

Aamir and Vishnu Vishal's friendship goes back to 2023, when they were both stranded in a cyclone-hit Tamil Nadu. Later, they were rescued by the fire and rescue department in Karapakkam in a boat. Back then, Vishnu Vishal shared a picture on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) featuring himself, Ajith and Aamir Khan. The actors can be seen smiling for the cameras. Vishnu wrote on X, "After gettting to know our situation through a common friend, the ever helpful Ajith Sir came to check in on us and helped with travel arrangements for our villa community members...Love you Ajith Sir!"

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding reception in Udaipur last year. Jwala Gutta captioned the post, "So much love was felt in Udaipur for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding celebrations...We were lucky to have witnessed it first hand. Congratulations to the lovely couple! Congratulations to the family and friends."

Vishnu Vishal was earlier married to Rajini Natraj. Their son Aaryan was born in 2017. In 2018, the couple chose to part ways. Vishnu Vishal then married well known badminton player Jwala Gutta on April 22, 2021 in Hyderabad.

In A Nutshell

