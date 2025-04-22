On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary, Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta Welcome A Baby Girl

Actor-producer Vishnu Vishal and Badminton player Jwala Gutta welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday (April 22), coinciding with their wedding anniversary.

Vishnu Vishal announced the good news on his Instagram handle. He shared a picture of his newborn's hands. In another picture, their elder son is seen visiting his sister. Sharing the pictures, Vishnu Vishal wrote, "We are blessed with a BABY GIRL.. Aryan is an elder brother now... Its our 4th wedding anniversary today... On the same day we welcome this gift from the Almighty...Need all your love and blessings."

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "Congratulations you beautiful beautiful people." Pooja Ramachandran wrote, "Congratulations guys. Loads of happiness ahead." Prithi Narayanan wrote, "Congratulations both of you."'

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding reception in Udaipur last year. Jwala Gutta captioned the post, "So much love was felt in Udaipur for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding celebrations...We were lucky to have witnessed it first hand. Congratulations to the lovely couple! Congratulations to the family and friends."

Vishnu Vishal was earlier married to Rajini Natraj. Their son Aaryan was born in 2017. In 2018, the couple chose to part ways. Vishnu Vishal then married well known badminton player Jwala Gutta on April 22, 2021 in Hyderabad.

On the professional front, Vishnu is now working with director Ramkumar on Irandu Vaanam. Interestingly, Ramkumar is working with Vishnu Vishal for the third film in Irandu Vaanam, after delivering two superhits Mundasupatti and Ratsasan.