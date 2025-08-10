R Madhavan Thought Cristiano Ronaldo Called Virat Kohli A "Legend". Turns Out, It Was AI: "Anushka Told Me..."

In an era where AI-generated content is becoming increasingly sophisticated, even well-known celebrities are finding themselves caught off guard. Actor R Madhavan recently shared an incident where he was tricked by a deepfake video featuring football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

What's Happening

During a conversation with Zee TV, Madhavan revealed that he once came across a video in which Ronaldo appeared to be praising cricketer Virat Kohli. The video looked so convincing that Madhavan believed it to be real.

"Yeah, in fact, one of the Reels that I saw had somebody praising Virat Kohli to high heavens. In fact, I think it was Ronaldo...how much he enjoyed watching Kohli bat and how much of a legend he thought he was. And I proudly forwarded that, I put it on Instagram and then I got a message from Anushka saying bhai, it's a fraud, it's AI," he said.

The actor admitted feeling embarrassed after learning the video was fake, but took it in stride and acknowledged it as a lesson in being cautious with online content.

"It's really embarrassing, like, oh! So even somebody like me who is pretty aware was completely taken away. And then, when she told me the flaws, I realised, arey haan, ye to bada gadbad hain (yes, this is an issue). So one has to be very careful that whatever you're forwarding is very credible," Madhavan added.

Background

On the professional front, R Madhavan was last seen Aap Jaisa Koi. It also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh. Prior to that, he appeared in Test, co-starring Nayanthara and Siddharth.

He was also seen in Hisaab Barabar, a film directed by Ashwni Dhir. The movie, which also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari, had its premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India in November 2024. The plot follows a railway ticket checker who uncovers systemic corruption after spotting minor bank transaction discrepancies.