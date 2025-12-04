Nandamuri Balakrishna's <i>Akhanda 2</i> Premiere Shows Cancelled Across India Due To Technical Issues

The makers of director Boyapati Sreenu's much-anticipated action entertainer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, have announced that the film's premiere shows in India, which were scheduled for Thursday, have been cancelled due to technical issues.

Taking to X, 14 Reels Plus, the production house behind the film, wrote, "#Akhanda2 premieres in India scheduled for today are cancelled due to technical issues. We've tried our best, but a few things are beyond our control. Sorry for the inconvenience. The overseas premieres will play as per schedule today."

The film has generated huge expectations and has already been cleared by the Censor Board for release with a U/A certificate.

For the unversed, Akhanda 2 is set to hit screens on December 5 this year.

A newly released teaser from the makers has further heightened excitement. The teaser opens with the country's enemies conspiring to strike at India's roots. It then shows Balakrishna, dressed as a sadhu, saying in his inimitable style: "Where there is a bad, parallely, there is a God! Be brave."

The teaser reinforces what the trailer showcased - that Balakrishna's character has a divine force operating within him, and that he takes on powerful black-magic sorcerers aiding India's enemies. It also offers a glimpse of the thrilling action sequences awaiting audiences.

It is evident from the visuals that Balakrishna's character will confront both the country's enemies and the ungodly forces seeking to disturb the nation's peace and harmony in Akhanda 2: Thaandavam.

Produced on an ambitious scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the project is being presented by M. Tejaswini Nandamuri. The film features Samyuktha as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty in a pivotal role, and Harshali Malhotra in a key character.

