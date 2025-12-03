After Pawan Kalyan, Telugu Actor-Politician Nandamuri Balakrishna Raises Sanatana Dharma At <i>Akhanda 2</i> Promotions

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has openly advocated for Sanatana Dharma and even called himself an 'unapologetic Santani Hindu'. Now, another top Telugu star has spoken about Sanatana Dharma and how he strongly believes in it.

Telugu star 'God of Masses' Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya, who is also the Telugu Desam Party MLA from Hindupur constituency, came to Chennai on Wednesday to promote his upcoming film Akhanda 2: Thaandavam (Unbroken 2: the dance of rage), the sequel to the superhit 2021 film, Akhanda, written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu.

Talking specifically about the theme in Akhanda 2, Nandamuri Balakrishna invoked the concept of Sanatana Dharma strongly advocating for it.

He elaborated, "Everyone knows about Sanatana Dharma but future generations will get to learn about Sanatana Dharma through this film, Akhanda 2. Film is a powerful media and it's a good platform to communicate to people and for them to digest this powerful concept. People are just going about their routine lives every day and I think if they watch a film like this it will give people peace of mind and teach future generations about Sanatana Dharma too."

He continued, "We talk about the shakti of Sanatana Dharma and its 'parakramam' in this film. What is Sanantana Dharma? It means you fight for the truth, against injustice and follow dharmam. My character epitomizes Sanatana Dharma and this film is an encyclopedia about it. Everyone should watch it."

The actor-politician has spoken extensively about Sanatana Dharma when talking about Akhanda 2 and believes that the power and valour of Sanatana Dharma will be experienced through Akhanda 2.

Interestingly, some of the songs in the film, like Thaandavam, by music director S Thaman are dedicated to Lord Shiva. In fact, the Haindavam song from Akhanda 2 has been marketed as the 'spirit of Sanatana Dharma.'

Balayya also said that Chennai feels like home because he was born here.

"Madras is my Janma bhoomi, Telangana is my Karma bhoomi, and Andhra is my Atma bhoomi. Akhanda 2 was shot in just 130 days despite shooting taking place in different countries like Georgia. This is not possible without God's grace."

As everyone knows, Balayya's father NT Rama Rao was an acting legend who went on to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu star paid homage to him at the press meet and said, "My father is my God and Guru. He has done different kinds of films ranging from mythology and social dramas to folklore to socio-fantasy films. I'm a very lucky man as I've also been able to act in such films. I have completed 50 years in the film industry and it's thanks to the blessings of God and my parents."