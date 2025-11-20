IFFI 2025 Kicks Off With Grand Parade, Nandamuri Balakrishna Honoured For 50 Years In Cinema

The curtains of the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) unfurled today with a historic parade, blending cultural performances with a cinematic tribute to both upcoming and iconic films of Indian cinema.

For the first time in its distinguished journey, the IFFI 2025 grand opening stepped beyond the walls of tradition into the vibrant heart of Goa, embracing its people, streets, and spirit in a celebration like never before.

The opening ceremony of IFFI 2025 was attended by numerous stars, including Anupam Kher, Muzaffar Ali, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and others.

Along with the inaugural addresses by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Governor of Goa Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, the ceremony also witnessed the felicitation of South superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna for completing 50 years in the entertainment industry.

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna garu honoured at the #IFFI Grand Parade for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. #NandamuriBalakrishna pic.twitter.com/drUdkNJHUh — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 20, 2025

Goa's Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant, highlighted the state's rise as an international filmmaking destination in his address.

"Goa stands ready with world-class infrastructure, and this is why it has become IFFI's permanent home. Our scenic beauty draws filmmakers, but it is our strong policy reforms that keep them coming back," he remarked.

He noted that IFFI 2025 celebrates the theme Convergence of Creativity and Technology, reflecting India's leadership in the global creative revolution.

"IFFI bridges Indian talent with global possibilities. Our dream is to make Goa the Creative Capital of India. Come to Goa, tell your stories, shoot your films."

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for propelling Indian cinema to unprecedented international prominence, making India a rising soft power in the world of storytelling.

This was followed by a grand folk production, Bharat Ek Soor, presented by the Central Bureau of Communication, and the NFDC 50 Years Tableau, honouring five decades of nurturing filmmakers and fostering cinematic innovation across the nation.

The event featured over 100 artists performing traditional dances. More than two dozen floats, including 12 presented by the Goa government, celebrated India's cinematic heritage, the world of animation, and the rich diversity of regional cultures.

Adding to the excitement, the historic parade also showcased tributes to iconic scenes and films of Hindi cinema. It included a pictorial presentation of Sunny Deol's Gadar, a live recreation of a scene from Sholay, a tribute to the late director Guru Dutt, and a special segment featuring Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi, among others.

The parade also featured appearances by beloved animated characters such as Chhota Bheem, Motu Patlu, and Bittu Bahanebaaz, whose lively interactions drew enthusiastic cheers from spectators.

The parade set a vibrant and festive tone for the cinematic celebrations ahead.

As artists, performers, and cinephiles filled the boulevards with energy and entertainment, Goa transformed into a pulsating corridor of creativity, signalling not just the beginning of a festival but the dawn of a bold new chapter in IFFI's legacy.

Gabriel Mascaro's dystopian tale The Blue Trail-known in its native Portuguese as O Último Azul-served as the opening film for the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), marking its unveiling along the coastal sway of Goa.

