Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sends Blessings To Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal Ahead Of Their Wedding On November 23

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana is set to walk down the aisle with music composer Palash Muchhal on November 23 this year.

Marking their special day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes and blessings to the couple and their families.

An official letter from the Prime Minister's Office read, "It is delightful to learn about the wedding of Sou. Smriti and Chi. Palash, to be held on 23 November 2025. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Mandhana and Muchhal families on this auspicious and joyous occasion."

It further stated, "Walking hand in hand through every season of life, may the couple find strength in each other's presence, and may their hearts, minds, and souls be in harmony. May their dreams intertwine and grow together, guiding them towards a future filled with joy and deep understanding."

The letter continued, "May Smriti and Palash build a shared life rooted in trust, standing by each other always, embracing responsibilities with love, and growing together through each other's strengths and imperfections."

Extending his wishes, PM Modi added, "As they start a new, beautiful life together, the grace of Smriti's cover drive meets the lilting musical symphony of Palash in a wonderful partnership. It is fitting that a Celebration Cricket Match has been scheduled between Team Groom and Team Bride! May both these teams win in the game of life. I send my blessings to the couple for the momentous occasion. (Narendra Modi)."

For the uninitiated, Smriti Mandhana, one of India's most celebrated women cricketers and a key figure in international women's cricket, is known for her elegant batting and remarkable consistency.

Smriti's husband-to-be, Palash Muchhal, is a well-known music composer who has worked on multiple Bollywood projects. He is also the brother of popular Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal.

