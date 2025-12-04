How Deepika Padukone Jumped With Joy To Watch Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> With Orry

Days before the release of his upcoming film Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh attended his cousin's wedding in Goa with Deepika Padukone. The couple recreated Orry's signature pose at the event, which quickly went viral on social media. Orry shared the clip on his Instagram and wrote, "Orry Stocks #ValidatedByTheQueenHerself."

In the video, Deepika is seen playfully placing her hand on Ranveer's chest, mirroring Orry's trademark gesture with celebrities. The adorable moment shows the couple dressed in matching red desi outfits, surrounded by guests.

Reacting to Orry's post, Deepika wrote, “You know how much I love you na!”

In another comment, the actress expressed her excitement for the Dhurandhar release. When Orry asked, "Who wants to come watch Dhurandhar with me on Friday???", she volunteered and replied, "Me! Me! Me!"

Talking about Dhurandhar, the film features Ranveer Singh as a RAW agent operating undercover as a fierce spy in Pakistan. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Dhurandhar has been given an A certificate with a runtime of 3 hours and 30 minutes. The spy thriller is the longest film in Ranveer Singh's career to date. It blends multiple genres while narrating the story of a mysterious “traveller” who infiltrates Karachi's underworld, rises through its ranks and works to dismantle the dangerous nexus between the ISI and the underworld from within.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the project is jointly bankrolled by Aditya, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film hit theatres on December 5.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King, alongside Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Suhana Khan.