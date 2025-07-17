"Jwala Stayed at Aamir Khan's Home For 10 Months During Her IVF Treatment": Vishnu Vishal

Aamir Khan jetted off to Hyderabad to name actor-producer Vishnu Vishal and Badminton player Jwala Gutta's daughter earlier this month. After sharing wholesome pictures from the ceremony, Vishnu Vishal revealed how the superstar helped them become parents and how they made sure that Aamir named their newborn daughter.

What's Happening

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Vishnu Vishal said Jwala almost gave up hope of becoming a mother as she had been struggling with her IVF treatments for last two years.

After learning about it, Aamir hosted Jwala and her family at his Mumbai residence for 10 months.

"Jwala and I were trying to have a baby for almost two years. Because she is 41, it wasn't happening, so we had to take a lot of IVF treatments, after 5-6 failed cycles, Jwala almost gave up. That time, Aamir sir was around, and when I shared it with him, he said, 'Stop everything and come to Mumbai. ' He took us to a doctor there, and for 10 months, he made sure that Jwala stayed with him at his place, with his family. Every time I travelled up and down, he would treat us like family. What he has done for us is a blessing," Vishnu Vishal recalled.

"Eventually, after two to three IVF cycles, Jwala got pregnant, and that very time when we found out, I told Aamir sir that he is going to name the baby. If it wasn't for him, we wouldn't have gotten Mira. That is also why Jwala was crying while she was speaking during the ceremony," Vishnu revealed why Aamir was called on for naming their daughter.

Our ‘Mira'!

Couldn't have asked for more!!

This journey would have been impossible without u Aamir!!

We love you ❤️

P.S

Thank you for the beautiful name!!!! pic.twitter.com/v6Y5cmrTO2 — Gutta Jwala 💙 (@Guttajwala) July 6, 2025

Aamir and Vishnu Vishal's friendship goes back to 2023, when they were both stranded in a cyclone-hit Tamil Nadu. Later, they were rescued by the fire and rescue department in Karapakkam in a boat.

During the same interview, Vishnu Vishal also revealed that Aamir Khan and his team stayed at his place for two months when the actor's mother was diagnosed with cancer.

Announcing Mira's Arrival

Vishnu Vishal announced the baby's arrival on his fourth wedding anniversary (April 22). He shared a picture of his newborn's hands. In another picture, their elder son is seen visiting his sister. Sharing the pictures, Vishnu Vishal wrote, "We are blessed with a BABY GIRL.. Aryan is an elder brother now... Its our 4th wedding anniversary today... On the same day we welcome this gift from the Almighty...Need all your love and blessings."

In A Nutshell

Vishnu Vishal recently revealed why Aamir Khan named their daughter. The superstar stood by the couple during their struggles to become parents.