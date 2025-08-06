Mukesh Khanna Defends Shah Rukh Khan Over His National Award: "He Has Been Working Hard For The Past 40 Years Now"

After a four-decade long career, Shah Rukh Khan has been awarded the National Award of Best Actor for his performance in Atlee's Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan's award has initiated a conversation on social media, with a large section of group questioning the timing and the choice of the film for which he received the award. Mukesh Khanna stepped in to address the controversy.

What's Happening

Speaking to IANS, Mukesh Khanna said, "People who are saying that Shah Rukh Khan should not have received the award for this film (Jawan) but for Swades - remember A R Rahman received the Oscar for 'Jai Ho' and not for the various beautiful songs he created in the past."

He added, "Shah Rukh has been working hard for the past 40 years now - so what is wrong if he has received a National Award?"

Mukesh Khanna's response comes days after actress Urvashi, who took home Best Supporting Actress for Ullozhukku, questioned the jury's decision.

Shah Rukh Khan's Gratitude Message

Shah Rukh Khan shared a video message on his X handle and said that the award is a reminder for him to do better.

"A National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating, and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise, to be heard - truly heard - is a blessing.

"And I promise to use this recognition not as a finish line but as fuel to continue striving, learning, and giving life. This award is a reminder to me that acting is not just work, it's a responsibility. It's a responsibility to show the truth on screen," he concluded.

Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry… Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today…. pic.twitter.com/PDiAG9uuzo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan also grabbed headlines for his witty reply to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. He wrote, "Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor... would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian... ha ha."

Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor…

would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian… ha ha https://t.co/GHAhyCYT5S — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 3, 2025

In A Nutshell

Mukesh Khanna defended Shah Rukh Khan over his National Award as he believes he truly deserves the award.