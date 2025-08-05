When Shah Rukh Khan Said He Should Have Won The National Award That Saif Ali Khan Got For <i>Hum Tum</i>

While the Internet and the film fraternity are ecstatic with Shah Rukh Khan winning the National Award for Best Actor for Jawan, some do believe that it was the 2004 film Swades that deserved it more.

Shah Rukh Khan seemed to have agreed, as an old interview has now resurfaced where the actor said that he deserved to win the honour that year. Shah Rukh Khan had lost the National Award to Saif Ali Khan for Hum Tum in 2004.

What's Happening

In an event held back in 2000, a snippet of Shah Rukh Khan with filmmaker Kunal Kohli and actress Mandira Bedi has resurfaced online after the superstar's National Award win recently.

When asked about his most-liked films of Kunal Kohli back at the event, Shah Rukh Khan had spoken about Hum Tum and Saif Ali Khan winning the National Award.

The actor had hilariously added, "Fanaa was very good. I think Hum Tum was very nice. His actor won the National Award for Hum Tum when I think I should have got it, but that's another story."

Furthermore, talking about his favourite films, Shah Rukh Khan said, "See, main dil ka bahut acha hoon. Saari filmein achi lagti hain, saare heroes ache lagte hain, saari heroines achi lagti hain, har cheez achi lagti hai (I am good by heart. I like all films, all heroes, and all heroines). I am a simple-minded person; I like everything, including your films. I have loved them all."

How Fans Reacted

Some Shah Rukh Khan fans seemed to agree with the actor's remark made in good humour.

One comment read, "Agreed here. I can't fathom how even Hum Tum was considered for Saif to get the award. I've watched Hum Tum, and I like it, but did I believe it was what makes Saif National Award worthy? No, absolutely not!"

Another Internet user wrote, "He truly deserved it for Swades, tbh."

One Reddit user said, "What a pity. Although Swades without an award is no less. But it would have been such a great moment for him and would've somehow healed some of the scars of Swades' BO failure. Might have made him choose similar films at least one more time, which he never did because of Swades' BO failure."

In A Nutshell

An old video of Shah Rukh Khan talking about losing out on a National Award for Swades to Saif Ali Khan for Hum Tum has been making the rounds in light of his latest win.

This year, one of the biggest highlights was SRK winning his first-ever National Award. The actor bagged the Best Actor award for his role in the blockbuster film Jawan. Known for his long and successful career, this win is seen as a special moment for the superstar and, not to forget, his "diehard fans."

SRK shared the Best Actor award with Vikrant Massey, who was honoured for his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail at the 71st National Awards.