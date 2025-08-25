Will <i>Coolie</i> And <i>War 2</i> Be Out Of Theatres This Week? What Trade Experts Say Ahead of <i>Param Sundari</i> Release

Two of the year's most discussed releases, Coolie and War 2, are now in their third week at the box office. With new titles gearing up to arrive, many are wondering whether these two big-budget ventures are at the end of their theatrical run. Trade experts have weighed in, offering mixed opinions on what lies ahead for the films.

Film industry tracker Ramesh Bala noted that both movies have completed the bulk of their collections already. "More or less, they are done with the run, as this is going to be the third week. By the time this weekend is over, their substantial run will be complete. There will still be a few carry-over screens, but 90 percent of the business is done," he said.

Breaking down the numbers, Ramesh Bala pointed out that Coolie has performed stronger in Tamil and Telugu markets compared to Hindi, eventually heading towards a worldwide gross of over Rs 500 crore. War 2, on the other hand, is expected to finish with about Rs 350 crore globally.

However, not everyone believes the curtain is coming down just yet. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh clarified that it is not the last weekend for these films.

Trade expert Komal Nahta echoed a more definitive stance, stating that the movies have already run their course. "War 2 and Coolie are almost nearing their end. Even if Param Sundari releases, it won't impact their business. They have exhausted their runs," Nahta said, indicating that the films no longer hold much box office potential.

While both Coolie and War 2 began their journeys with high expectations, the reception has been lukewarm compared to the hype surrounding them. Coolie, buoyed by Rajinikanth's star power in the South, managed to hold its ground better. However, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, despite being a high-profile Bollywood sequel, couldn't maintain momentum.

Attention is now shifting to the upcoming release, Param Sundari. Ramesh Bala observed that the film is likely to have a "moderate start" but could grow depending on word of mouth.

With audiences looking for fresh content, the arrival of new films could further limit the screen count for Coolie and War 2.

As things stand, the consensus seems to be that while the films might linger on in a handful of theatres, their primary box office runs are nearly over.

