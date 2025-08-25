<i>War 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Film Is Not Far Behind <i>Coolie</i>

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2, like Rajinikanth's Coolie, registered better footfall over the second weekend. The domestic earnings of the film stand at Rs 221 crore across all languages after 11 days.

What's Happening

In week one, War 2 minted Rs 150.4 crore in Hindi with Rs 52.2 crore from Telugu alone.

War 2 marks Jr NTR's Hindi debut, prompting robust responses from the Telugu audience. However, the Telugu numbers gradually slowed down as the week progressed.

On second Saturday the film minted Rs 6.25 crore and Rs 6.50 crore on second Sunday.

On August 15, the Hindi earnings of War 2 reached at Rs 44.5 crore and it again went down on Saturday, registering Rs 26 crore.

However, War 2 emerged as the second highest opening in Hindi this year, next to Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that War 2 is the first flop from the YRF spy universe.

"The film is very weak. And content is the king. So the film couldn't make a mark despite having strong star power," Taran Adarsh told NDTV.

Made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, the film marks first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

About War 2

War 2 marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF's spy thriller universe and is produced by the studio.

The film is facing stiff competition from Rajinikanth's Coolie at the box office. However, both films haven't surpassed the box office expectations to date.