Hrithik Roshan Takes A Hilarious Dig At <i>War 2</i> Box Office Failure After Being Called A Superstar: "My Film Just Bombed"

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, was one of the most anticipated films of 2025. Despite being the third highest-grossing film of the year, it was declared a box office failure as it failed to recover its production cost. For the first time, Hrithik Roshan took a humorous dig at War 2 during a recent event.

What's Happening

Hrithik Roshan was recently seen attending an event in Dubai, where the host introduced him to the crowd, saying, "Oh, what a moment this is, guys! A big round of applause for the superstar himself over here."

Hrithik responded wittily, saying, "That's really kind of you. My film just bombed at the box office, so it feels really good to get all the love. Thank you."

This marked the first time Hrithik Roshan has openly addressed War 2's failure since its release in August earlier this year. He also entertained fans by performing to Ek Pal Ka Jeena from his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000).

Reddit Reactions

The Internet was quite impressed to see Hrithik Roshan take this setback in his stride.

One user wrote, "Okay, this was funny. I'm glad he frankly admitted it too. Now at least we know he's aware not to do such crap, no matter who it is."

Another commented, "Seems like a secure guy."

All eyes are now on Krrish 4, as Hrithik is also stepping into the shoes of a director for the film.

About War 2

War 2 marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF's spy universe and is produced by the studio.