Hrithik Roshan Wishes Happy Birthday To Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan's Father Sanjay Khan: 'You Even Cheated Death, Dad'

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan turned 86 on January 3. To mark the special occasion, his former son-in-law, Hrithik Roshan, wrote a warm birthday message for him. Hrithik also shared a series of photos featuring him.

What Hrithik Roshan Wrote In His Post For Sanjay Khan

Hrithik started his post with, "Today on your birthday Dad, I want to thank you for always being this giant loving and guiding presence in my life. Thank you for always making me feel more special than I think I am. Of every place I've ever known, the one corner I was guaranteed unconditional love was when I was around you and mom."

Hrithik also mentioned a few pieces of advice that he received from Sanjay Khan and wrote, "I still remember the first words you ever said to me when we met - 'Your name begins with H. It means you are meant for great heights my son!' I believed it Dad. I believed it cause it came from you."

"Another golden one I remember was in my early years as an actor I was nervous about a shoot and you looked at me and said 'before each shot that moment when the clap covers your face - collect all of you, smile and whisper "magic time" and then just let it all go!' That stayed with me Dad and I use that till today. Works like magic. Every time," added Hrithik.

The post further read, "You have been a pioneer for the Indian television industry. Making a well-researched historical like Tipu Sultan way before the internet made research easy - you raised the bar for Indian television long before OTT and the show continues to be a favourite for so many of us all these years later."

"Truly nothing stops you Dad, you even cheated death and kept building. May you be our guiding light for another 100! We love you. Happy birthday Dad. Love you and miss you Mom. 3rd Jan 2025," concluded Hrithik.

About Hrithik And Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000 and have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The couple parted ways in 2013 and officially divorced in 2014, but they have remained on good terms.



