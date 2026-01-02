Hrithik Roshan, Ex-Wife Sussanne, Sons And Arslan Goni's Viral Pic From Cousin's Wedding

Hrithik Roshan shared a bunch of pictures from his cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding on his Instagram feed on Friday. The carousel album features several images of the newlywed couple with the Roshans. Eshaan Roshan is Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan's son. He married actress-model Aishwarya Singh on December 23 in a lavish ceremony.

What caught the internet's attention was Hrithik Roshan's famjam pictures with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni. In one famjam picture, Hrithik Roshan is seen posing with Sussanne, their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Eshaan, and Aishwarya. Sussanne's boyfriend Arslan Goni is also part of the picture.

Blessing the new couple, Hrithik Roshan wrote an emotional message:

"My dear Eshu, your presence in my life goes beyond blood and family. You are a rare and exceptional human being, one that adds to my life and to the lives of everyone in this family in more ways than you can imagine and in more ways than what we, your family, can consciously list out. "Over the course of the last few years, I have seen you evolve into a deeply committed, passionate filmmaker. I see the strength in your silences, the power in your gentleness, and your relentless pursuit to find your place under the sun inspires me. Eshu, you are a giant on the inside. Don't be afraid of your power. Set it free. You are the best brother and partner to me."

For the uninitiated, Eshaan is currently working as a producer at HRX Films, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Earlier, he had assisted his uncle as an AD (assistant director) on Krrish 3 and Kaabil. On his Instagram, Eshaan shared the latest ad films and projects produced under his supervision.

"Today, as you and Aishwarya begin this new journey as husband and wife, I wish you achieve as much in your personal world as you do in your work world. Remember, both are just as fulfilling, and both worlds demand their own unique—sometimes peculiar—set of skills, which I am sure you will enjoy mastering," Hrithik added to his post.

ICYMI, here's the video showing Hrithik dancing with his sons, Saba Azad, cousin Pashmina Roshan, and niece Suranika Soni. The group grooved to Sukhbir's popular track "Ishq Tera Tadpave" during Eshaan's wedding celebrations.

The performance became the talk of the town.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan announced their divorce in 2014. They continue to co-parent their sons. Hrithik is currently in a relationship with Saba Azad, while Sussanne Khan is dating Arslan Goni.