Watch: Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Send Sweets For Paps After Traditional Telugu Ceremony

After the simmering buzz around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding for the last few weeks, the moment has finally arrived. Sources close to the development told NDTV that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in a traditional Telugu ceremony at 10:10 AM. Now, further updates reveal that they also sent sweets for the paparazzi at the venue.

The couple got married in the presence of family members and close friends at the luxury hotel ITC Mementos, located 50 km outside Udaipur today.

VIDEO | Udaipur, Rajasthan: “We're happy to celebrate with you and share these pure delicacies”, says Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's team on ViRosh's wedding.#RashmikaMandanna #vijaydevarkonda



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/p2EbCNChnW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 26, 2026

They are hosting two ceremonies-a traditional Telugu wedding honouring Vijay's roots in the morning and a customary Coorg (Kodava) wedding celebrating Rashmika's heritage in the evening.

Official pictures are still awaited.

Opting for a highly private and intimate affair, the couple are beautifully blending cultures while embracing their individual heritage.

How Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Announced Their Wedding On Social Media

After months of speculation, they confirmed their wedding on Sunday (February 22) with identical social media posts, calling it "the Wedding of VIROSH"-a nod to the affectionate tag bestowed on them by loyal fans.

"Our dearest loves, before we made any plans or chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'," they said in a joint statement. "So today-with full hearts-we name our union in your honour: 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love!" the statement concluded.

Pre-Wedding Festivities

Initially tight-lipped about the rumours of their wedding, the couple has actively been sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities with fans since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on February 23 and 24.

The Sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the hill resort of Mementos, followed by an intimate Haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Guest List

Ellie Choopulu, director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan are attending the wedding today.

About Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met on the set of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). They got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3, 2025, at Vijay's Hyderabad home.

ALSO READ | Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's First Hand-In-Hand Moment From Sangeet Goes Viral