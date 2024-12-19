Sussanne Khan's Birthday Post For Boyfriend Arsalan Goni Gets Only Love From Hrithik Roshan

Sussanne Khan's mushy post for her boyfriend Arslan Goni is sugar, spice and everything nice. To make his 38th birthday a tad bit more special, Khan shared a video on Instagram featuring snippets of their cute moments.

From nailing the twinning game to exotic holidays, the album screams couple goals.

Her heartfelt wish for her partner read, “All I ever want for Life… is You..Happyyyyyyyy Happpiestttt birthday my Jaaaaan my Love you have made me the happiest woman on this planet.. every single day... I wish and know that you have the Bestestttt time and years of your Life starting now… to infinity and beyond I love you maddddddlyyyyy and more."

Reacting to the sweet note, Arslan Goni said, “Thank you my love …… I don't only want you for Christmas.”

Her ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan also wished his friend Arslan, a Happy Birthday. Sanjay Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar extended their heartfelt greetings. Seema Kiran Sajdeh of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame, echoed a similar sentiment.

Back in October, Sussanne Khan celebrated her 46th birthday with Arslan Goni. Joining the couple were Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad.

Despite their divorce, Sussanne and Hrithik share a great camaraderie with each other and their current partners. The two continue to co-parent their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. To those unaware, Sussanne and Hrithik got divorced in 2014.

Previously, the interior designer's mother Zarine Khan had opened up about her daughter's equation with Arslan Goni.

In an interaction with ETimes, she said, “Arslan has studied law and belongs to a reputed political family in Jammu. He's also interested in acting, so I wish him all the best for that. His family is very good, and I am glad that Sussanne and Arslan are happy together."

The two lovebirds have been painting the town red and have been together for a while now.