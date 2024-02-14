Valentine's Day 2024: Sussanne Khan's Wish For Boyfriend Arslan Goni Is Everything

Sussanne Khan shared this image. (courtesy: SussanneKhan)

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni are celebrating love on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Sussanne Khan shared a reel featuring loved-up moments spent with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. The reel features moments from their travel diaries, outings, party nights and dinner dates. Sussanne wrote in the caption, "My Love everyday is Valentine's day.. Coz you make me turn my magic on every single day. Thank you for everything." She added a bunch of emojis with the text. Reacting to the post, Arslan wrote, "Happy happy Valentine's Day my love." Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali dropped a bunch of heart emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni hardly miss a chance to show their love for each other on their social media handles. On the occasion of new year, Arslan shared a picture with Sussanne from a party. He wrote in the caption, "Happy happy new year to every one. What a night. Thank you." Take a look:

A couple of months back, Arslan Goni wished Sussanne happy birthday in an adorable way. Sharing a video of them together, he wrote in the caption, "Happy, happy birthday my love Sussanne Khan... First of all I am so sorry that I am not with you right now. But looking at this what a ride. We might lose things but sure make good memories. I love you and I wish all the happiness in the world for you. As promised we will celebrate every time we meet (which is going be very less) for this season. Thank you for making me a believer again. I love you.. This is dedicated to only us." Take a look at the video here:

Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Arslan Goni is known for series Tanaav (2022), Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu (2021) and film Jia Aur Jia (2017).