Hrithik Roshan Wishes Arslan Goni: 'Happy Birthday Brother Man'

Hrithik Roshan wished Arslan Goni, who is currently dating Sussanne Khan, on his birthday. Hrithik shared a picture of Arslan Goni in which he can be seen dressed in a black tee-shirt. Hrithik Roshan wished him happy birthday and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday brother man. Wish you a supersonic year ahead." Arslan Goni celebrated his 37th birthday on Tuesday. Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni often pose together at parties. Take a look at what Hrithik Roshan posted:

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan wished Arslan with a mushy post. Sussanne Khan shared a reel featuring intimate moments shared by the couple on various occasions. The reel features many snippets from their vacation diaries in which Sussanne can be seen kissing Arslan. She wrote an extensive note which read, "She wrote, "Happpppppy HAPPIESSSSTTTTTT BIRTHDAY my Love... You are the greatest GIFT to me.. you make me HAPPPIERRRR than I ever thought possible.. your capacity to Give overwhelms me and so you make me a better person.. My Love.. we gonna Rock this Life with every cell in our soul.. come what may with every little bit of Fire in our bellies.. and spark in our heart.. let this journey begin.. coz Baybeee we just started off.. thank you for Being YOUUUUUU... I Love you with EVERYTHING In me.. ALL I ever want is YOU." Responding to her post, Arslan Goni wrote, "Thank you my love" and dropped a string of emojis. Saba Azad, who is currently dating Hrithik Roshan, wrote, "happy happy birthday." Take a look at the post here:

Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The film is directed by Pathaan filmmaker Siddharth Anand. Previously, Hrithik Roshan worked with Siddharth Anand in War and Bang Bang. Arslan Goni is known for series Tanaav (2022), Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu (2021) and film Jia Aur Jia (2017).