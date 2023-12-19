Sussanne Khan's Birthday Wish For Boyfriend Arslan Goni Sealed With Many Kisses: 'All I Ever Want Is You'

Sussanne Khan shared this image. (courtesy: SussanneKhan)

Sussanne Khan wished boyfriend Arslan Goni happy birthday with a mushy post. The television actor celebrates his 37th birthday today. Sussanne Khan shared a reel featuring intimate moments shared by the couple on various occasions. The reel features many snippets from their vacation diaries in which Sussane can be seen kissing Arslan. From parties to screenings, from date nights to unplanned outings - the reel captures every mood of the couple. Sussanne wrote an extensive note as well. She wrote, "Happpppppy HAPPIESSSSTTTTTT BIRTHDAY my Love... You are the greatest GIFT to me.. you make me HAPPPIERRRR than I ever thought possible.. your capacity to Give overwhelms me and so you make me a better person.. My Love.. we gonna Rock this Life with every cell in our soul.. come what may with every little bit of Fire in our bellies.. and spark in our heart.. let this journey begin.. coz Baybeee we just started off.. thank you for Being YOUUUUUU... I Love you with EVERYTHING In me.. ALL I ever want is YOU." Responding to her post, Arslan Goni wrote, "Thank you my love" and dropped a string of emojis. Saba Azad, who is currently dating Hrithik Roshan, wrote, "happy happy birthday." Take a look at the post here:

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni are often spotted together at parties. On Sunday night, they attended the pre-birthday bash of Karishma Tanna. They were pictured walking hand-in-hand by the shutterbugs. Take a look at the picture from the night:

A couple of months back, Arslan Goni wished Sussanne in an adorable way. Sharing a video of them together, he wrote in the caption, "Happy, happy birthday my love Sussanne Khan... First of all I am so sorry that I am not with you right now. But looking at this what a ride. We might lose things but sure make good memories. I love you and I wish all the happiness in the world for you. As promised we will celebrate every time we meet (which is going be very less) for this season. Thank you for making me a believer again. I love you.. This is dedicated to only us." Take a look at the video here:

Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Arslan Goni is known for series Tanaav (2022), Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu (2021) and film Jia Aur Jia (2017).