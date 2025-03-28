Sussanne Khan Shares Pic With Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan On Son Hrehaan's 19th Birthday

Sussanne Khan shared a series of lovely images on son Hrehaan's 19th birthday. The carousel post features Hrehaan's childhood pictures, his famjam with parents and friends. Sussanne also shared a picture featuring ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. The picture shows Hrithik and Hrehaan happily posing for the camera while Sussanne adorably looking at her ex-husband.

Sussanne Khan wrote in the caption, "Happppy Happppiestttttt birthday my Raystar... the minute you came into my life you empowered me to be my strongest self.. you are my WORLD... your soul your heart your mind... is the most resilient strong soul and your journey towards all that you do will light up everything and everyone around you.. that is your super power...I love you my SonShine... you are the Best friend that I have.. my truth mirror n I am so so proud to be your mama... love you beyond words and expression... "

Take a look:

Earlier, this month Hrithik Roshan showed up at Sussanne Khan's new store launch in Hyderabad to support her. A paparazzo shared a picture from the starry launch. Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni and Hridaan pose for an adorable frame. Hrithik Roshan can be seen resting his hands over Arslan's shoulder.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000. They called it quits in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridaan and remain best friends.

Hrithik Roshan is currently in a relationship with Saba Azad while Sussanne Khan is dating Arslan Goni.