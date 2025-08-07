From <i>Fighter</i> To <i>Super 30</i>: A Look At Hrithik Roshan's Box Office Run Before <i>War 2</i> Releases

Hrithik Roshan's highly anticipated film, War 2, is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the spy thriller will see Hrithik reprising his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal. The film also features Telugu star Jr NTR as the antagonist and Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Before the world witnesses War 2 in theatres, it's worth tracing Hrithik Roshan's recent highs and lows at the box office across the last ten films. From massive hits like Krrish 3 and Fighter to commercial duds such as Mohenjo Daro, each release has shaped the momentum for War 2 to build upon.

Here is a look at Hrithik's recent box office performances.

1. Fighter (2024)

Fighter is Hrithik Roshan's third-highest-grossing film to date. Also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, the film collected Rs 212.74 crore in India during its entire theatrical run. It earned Rs 358.84 crore worldwide, reported Sacnilk.

2. Vikram Vedha (2022)

Vikram Vedha had a net domestic collection of approximately Rs 78.9 crore and a worldwide gross collection of Rs 135.44 crore. The film performed poorly at the box office, despite receiving praise for its direction and the performances of its lead actors, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

3. War (2019)

War grossed Rs 471 crore globally, including Rs 318.01 crore in India. The film was a major commercial success and the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019. It still remains the highest-grossing movie of both lead actors, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

4. Super 30 (2019)

Super 30 achieved a total worldwide gross of approximately Rs 210 crore. This includes the film's domestic collection of around Rs 147.39. The movie's success was attributed to its inspiring story about hope and students overcoming challenges to get into the prestigious IIT.

5. Kaabil (2017)

Kaabil had a final worldwide box office collection of Rs 178.1 crore, including an estimated Rs 104.34 crore from the Indian market. While the film clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees in theatres, it held its own and was declared a hit.

6. Mohenjo Daro (2016)

Mohenjo Daro grossed around Rs 58.23 crore in India against a budget of Rs 115 crore, making it a commercial disappointment for the studio. The film failed to recover its significant production and marketing costs despite a wide release.

7. Bang Bang (2014)

Bang Bang was a hit, grossing approximately Rs 181.04 crore in India and Rs 340 crore worldwide. The film was the fastest Bollywood film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in its opening week at the time of its release.

8. Krrish 3 (2013)

Krrish 3 grossed a total of Rs 244.05 crore in India, making it a significant success. The film's performance secured it a spot among the highest-grossing Indian films for over a decade after its 2013 release.

9. Agneepath (2012)

The total gross collection for Agneepath was Rs 195.73 crore worldwide, making it a commercial success and one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2012. Its net gross collection in India was approximately Rs 118.2 crore.

10. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

With a total domestic box office collection of Rs 89.98 crore and a worldwide collection of Rs 153.1 crore, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a commercial success both in India and internationally. The film remained in the top 2 at the Indian box office for 4 weeks, facing no major competition except from Ajay Devgn's cop drama, Singham.