Aashka Goradia Announces Second Pregnancy On 8th Wedding Anniversary With Brent Goble

Actor-entrepreneur Aashka Goradia is expecting her second child with her husband, Brent Goble. On Wednesday, Aashka took to Instagram to announce the happy news to her fans and followers.

"On our 8th wedding anniversary!! The best news to share with you all on our special day!! Life with Alexander is going to get more and more exciting... another BEACH BABY! Send us your love and blessings, as always! #khushibaatnesebadhtihai A big thank you to @mevada_kalpesh for this video," she posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)

She also shared that her second child is due in May next year.

As soon as Aashka revealed her pregnancy news, fans and members of the television industry filled the comments section with warm wishes for the parents-to-be. "Yay yay yay yay!" commented actor Mouni Roy, while actor Kishwer Merchant dropped a string of red heart emojis.

Aashka and Brent are already doting parents to their son, William Alexander, who was born in 2023.

Aashka married Brent Goble on December 1, 2017, in a Christian wedding ceremony, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony. Brent is a renowned yoga teacher and practitioner. Aashka gained fame for her roles as Kumud in Kkusum and Kalavati in Laagi Tujhse Lagan. She has also participated in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss, and Nach Baliye.

