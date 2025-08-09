<i>War 2</i>: Censor Board Makes Major Edits In Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Film, Kiara Advani's Viral Bikini Sequence Trimmed

War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead, is set to arrive in theatres on August 14, 2025. Ahead of its premiere, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has made several changes to the film, including audio and visual cuts.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers were forced to mute “inappropriate references” in six places in the audio and visual department. Additionally, an “obscene” dialogue was replaced by an approved sentence and an "obscene” gesture made by a character was made to deleted.

The CBFC also instructed the War 2 team to reduce sensual images by 50 percent, which in duration amounts to 9 seconds. Reportedly, the sequences in question are those of Kiara Advani's bikini shots in the song Aavan Jaavan. No changes were made to the action scenes.

After the changes were implemented, War 2 received a U/A 16+ rating on August 6, 2025. The censor certificate lists its runtime as 179.49 minutes, which translates to 2 hours, 59 minutes, and 49 seconds. On August 8, the makers of War 2 once again approached the CBFC. Sources reveal that they voluntarily cut the film's length to 2 hours, 51 minutes, and 44 seconds (171.44 minutes).

An industry source came up with another revelation. They disclosed that it was CBFC's Revising Committee (RC) that cleared War 2 and not the Examining Committee (EC).

They said, “It is possible that the EC must have asked for many changes, which must have prompted War 2 makers to approach the RC,” as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

The insider added, “The Presiding Officer of the RC was Padma Shri Ramesh Patange. He is known to clear those films for which the EC has had reservations. Last year, he had cleared the controversial film Hamare Baraah and also Vedaa. The latter also had faced issues with the EC, after which the RC cleared the film, albeit with changes.”

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is produced by Yash Raj Films. The movie is a part of the YRF Spy Universe