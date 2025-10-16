Saif Ali Khan Still Drives Kareena Kapoor "Crazy", Reveals Saba Pataudi On Actors' Wedding Anniversary

Today marks a special day for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor as they celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary. Saif's sister, Saba Pataudi, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the pair, posting a series of photographs that capture their journey from dating to a decade of marriage.

Saba Pens Heartfelt Note

In her post, Saba wrote, "Anniversary special. To Bhai n Bhabijaan, From the pics I captured THEN, while you both were dating ... To the ones taken NOW, Time seems to have stood still. You both still have that special chemistry and vibe, while one drives you crazy ;) ie bhai The other is patient n ....verrrry patient, at times!!! ie. Bebo (Lol.) Together...you're awesome. Mahsha'Allah."

Saba also praised Kareena's personality and her seamless integration into the Pataudi family, adding, "To teaching me selfies, to posing together...Bebo, I admire your no-nonsense, straightforward attitude. You've kept it real. Welcome to the family....again. Bhai. You'll always be my darling brother."

She concluded with warm wishes for their future together, "Here's wishing you both, a VERY Happy Anniversary. Keep looking at each other, with that love shining through in that wedding photo that sealed the moment...perfectly. Love n Duas. Always."

Kareena and Saif's Love Story

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's love story began on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan, where they first connected after years of knowing each other. Kareena once said she fell for Saif's charm completely during their shoot. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in 2007, with Saif openly expressing his love for Kareena and even tattooing her name in Hindi on his forearm as a mark of commitment in 2008.

They dated for several years before marrying on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony. Their marriage has since blossomed into a celebrated partnership, blessed with two sons and mutual support, making them one of Bollywood's most admired couples.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Confesses To Being A "Helicopter" Mom, Says Saif Ali Khan Is the "Relaxed" Parent