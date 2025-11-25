Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday Visit The Deols After Dharmendra's Death

Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89, leaving the film industry in profound grief. As the news spread, his friends, co-stars and well-wishers visited Sunny Deol's residence to stand by the family during their difficult time.

Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and many others were among those who arrived to offer their support.

A day earlier, the Pawan Hans Crematorium had seen an outpouring of love and respect for the legendary actor. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and Salim Khan were part of the long list of dignitaries who gathered to bid him a final farewell.

Dharmendra's wife, Hema Malini, and their daughter Esha Deol were also seen arriving at the crematorium, visibly heartbroken as they rushed to say their final goodbye.

As the day progressed, several more celebrities - including Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty and Farhan Akhtar - visited the Deol home to convey their condolences in person.

Born in 1935 in Punjab, Dharmendra entered the world of cinema in the early 1960s after being discovered through a talent hunt. Over the decades, he built a towering legacy with iconic films such as Sholay, Blackmail, Chupke Chupke and numerous others. His contributions were recognised with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

Dharmendra's last film will be in Ikkis, alongside Agastya Nanda, scheduled for release on December 25.

