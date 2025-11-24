Shah Rukh Khan Posts Moving Tribute For Dharmendra: "Dharam Ji, You Are Immortal"

The film industry continues to reel from the loss of veteran actor Dharmendra, who died on Monday, November 24, at the age of 89. As tributes pour in from across the country, Shah Rukh Khan has penned a deeply emotional note on X, remembering the late legend with affection, gratitude, and immense respect.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was among the many stars who paid their last respects at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, shared his heartfelt message online.

Expressing the depth of his grief, he wrote, "Rest in Peace, Dharam ji. You were nothing short of a father figure to me... thank u for showering me with blessings and love the way you did. An inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over. You are immortal... and your soul will live through your films and your beautiful family forever. Love you always."

Rest in Peace Dharam ji. You were nothing short of a father figure to me… thank u for showering me with blessings and love the way you did. An inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over. You are immortal… and your soul… pic.twitter.com/Vsxe8C8qVZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 24, 2025

The actor had earlier been spotted exiting the crematorium, where a large number of colleagues and friends from the industry gathered to bid farewell to Dharmendra. Among those present were Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, and several others.

Dharmendra had recently been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai due to health complications. Although he was discharged after showing signs of improvement, reports stated that he had been placed on a ventilator following breathing difficulties. In recent months, he had been staying at his farmhouse in Khandala with Prakash Kaur.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's most beloved figures, Dharmendra leaves behind a legacy spanning more than six decades. His final screen appearance will be in Ikkis, co-starring Agastya Nanda, scheduled for release on December 25.

