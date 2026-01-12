Prashant Tamang's Wife Martha Breaks Down Paying Last Respects To Her Husband With Their Daughter

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang's wife, Martha Aley, and their daughter paid him their last tearful respects.

The body of the singer-actor, who died in Delhi, were brought to Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri on Monday morning.

His wife, Martha Aley, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and condolences from fans and well-wishers across the world following Tamang's death.

"Thank you to everyone. I've been receiving calls from all over the world - from people I know and from people I don't know. I've been receiving flowers, people are standing outside my house, and people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time," she told ANI.

Addressing speculation surrounding his sudden death, Martha Aley clarified that there was no suspicious circumstance involved. "It was a natural death. He passed away in his sleep. I was right beside him at that time," she said.

BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling, along with several prominent figures from the entertainment industry, were present to pay their final respects to the late singer.

Speaking to ANI, Raju Bista expressed grief over Tamang's death.

"It is a great loss for us. Prashant Tamang did a remarkable job with his singing and his talent as an artist. He played a key role in uniting the Gorkha community, and we will always be indebted to him for that. The whole country stands with his family during this difficult time. He has a very young daughter, and his wife works with Air India. The family lived in Delhi, and we will stand by them," the BJP MP said.

Actor and singer Meiyang Chang also paid his last respects to Tamang.

Speaking to ANI, Chang said, "We are all in shock. This is a huge loss - not just for the music industry, but especially for the Gorkha community."

Recalling his days with Tamang during Indian Idol Season 3, Chang shared, "When we were together in Idol 3, it was a matter of great pride for the entire Gorkha community. Even during the competition, we never felt that we were competing against him."

He further added, "When auditions for Paatal Lok were taking place, he called me to ask if he should go for it. Mahaveer sir and I constantly encouraged him, telling him, 'Please go for it!' After a lot of convincing, he finally did - and cracked the audition instantly. Everyone has seen how brilliantly he performed in Paatal Lok."

Hailing from Darjeeling in West Bengal, Prashant Tamang died on Sunday at his residence in Delhi.

The winner of Indian Idol Season 3, Tamang went on to establish himself not only in music but also in acting, with his notable appearance in Paatal Lok Season 2. He was also expected to feature in Salman Khan's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan.

