Prashant Tamang Dies At 43: Mamata Banerjee And More Pay Tribute

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang, who won the third season of Indian Idol, died on Sunday at his residence in New Delhi after a stroke.

Tributes have been pouring in for the 43-year-old after his death. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among those who expressed her condolences.

In a post on X, Mamata Banerjee wrote that she was "saddened" by Tamang's "sudden and untimely" death. "His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with Kolkata Police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal. I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and countless followers," Banerjee added.

Saddened by the sudden and untimely demise today of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer of ' Indian Idol' fame and an artist of national renown.



His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with Kolkata Police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal.



- Mamata Banerjee

Nagaland Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, called Prashant Tamang "a dear friend with a kind heart and a beautiful soul." The minister added, "His humility and warmth always stood out, no matter how far life took him. Though he is no longer with us, his voice, his smile and the memories we shared will always stay with me. Rest in peace, my friend. You will be deeply missed and fondly remembered."

प्रशांत तमांग, एक खूबसूरत आवाज़ और एक और भी खूबसूरत दिल...



To me, Prashant was more than a talented artist, he was a dear friend with a kind heart and a beautiful soul. His humility and warmth always stood out, no matter how far life took him.



- Temjen Imna Along

In his Instagram Stories, Indian Idol 3 runner-up Amit Paul paid tribute to Prashant Tamang and said that he "still cannot process" the news.

Raju Bista, National Spokesperson of the BJP and Member of Parliament from Darjeeling, also mourned Tamang's demise. He wrote in Nepali that the singer and actor's death had "inflicted an irreparable loss not only on Indian music and acting circles but particularly on the Nepali/Gorkhali society."

शोक संदेश



ईण्डियन आईडलको मञ्चद्वारा सप्पूर्ण हिन्दी अनि नेपाली सङ्गीत संसारमा चम्केका लोकप्रिय गायक एवम् अभिनेता प्रशान्त तामाङको असमायिक निधनले हिन्दी अनि नेपालीसहित सम्पूर्ण कला र सङ्गीत संसार स्तब्ध अनि मर्माहत भएको छ।



- Raju Bista

Actor Anoop Bikram Shahi, who worked with Tamang in Salman Khan's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, wrote, "We met a few months ago on a shoot, and you were nothing but kind, polite, and full of warmth. I'm truly grateful our paths crossed brother. Rest in peace."

Prashant Tamang's Career

The singer and actor was born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling. After losing his father in an accident, Tamang started working as a constable with the Kolkata Police. There, he honed his musical skills and became a part of the police orchestra.

Tamang rose to national prominence after he won Indian Idol Season 3. The victory led to the release of his album Dhanyavad as well as overseas performances.

Tamang made his film debut in the 2010 Nepali movie Gorkha Paltan. He went on to feature in projects like Angalo Yo Maya Ko, Nishani, Kina Maya Ma, Pardesi, and Kina Mayama. Tamang was also a guest star on Amber Dhara. He also featured in the second season of Jaideep Ahlawat's Paatal Lok. His last movie will be Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan.

