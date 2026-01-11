Advertisement

Prashant Tamang Dies At 43: Mamata Banerjee And More Pay Tribute

Prashant Tamang died after suffering a stroke in Delhi

Read Time: 3 mins
Prashant Tamang dies. (Photo: X)

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang, who won the third season of Indian Idol, died on Sunday at his residence in New Delhi after a stroke.

Tributes have been pouring in for the 43-year-old after his death. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among those who expressed her condolences. 

In a post on X, Mamata Banerjee wrote that she was "saddened" by Tamang's "sudden and untimely" death. "His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with Kolkata Police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal. I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and countless followers," Banerjee added. 

Nagaland Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, called Prashant Tamang "a dear friend with a kind heart and a beautiful soul." The minister added, "His humility and warmth always stood out, no matter how far life took him. Though he is no longer with us, his voice, his smile and the memories we shared will always stay with me. Rest in peace, my friend. You will be deeply missed and fondly remembered." 

In his Instagram Stories, Indian Idol 3 runner-up Amit Paul paid tribute to Prashant Tamang and said that he "still cannot process" the news.

Raju Bista, National Spokesperson of the BJP and Member of Parliament from Darjeeling, also mourned Tamang's demise. He wrote in Nepali that the singer and actor's death had "inflicted an irreparable loss not only on Indian music and acting circles but particularly on the Nepali/Gorkhali society." 

Actor Anoop Bikram Shahi, who worked with Tamang in Salman Khan's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, wrote, "We met a few months ago on a shoot, and you were nothing but kind, polite, and full of warmth. I'm truly grateful our paths crossed brother. Rest in peace."

Prashant Tamang's Career

The singer and actor was born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling. After losing his father in an accident, Tamang started working as a constable with the Kolkata Police. There, he honed his musical skills and became a part of the police orchestra.

Tamang rose to national prominence after he won Indian Idol Season 3. The victory led to the release of his album Dhanyavad as well as overseas performances.

Tamang made his film debut in the 2010 Nepali movie Gorkha Paltan. He went on to feature in projects like Angalo Yo Maya Ko, Nishani, Kina Maya Ma, Pardesi, and Kina Mayama. Tamang was also a guest star on Amber Dhara. He also featured in the second season of Jaideep Ahlawat's Paatal Lok. His last movie will be Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan.

Show full article

