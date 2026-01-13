Prashant Tamang's Sister Anupama Gurung Mourns Her Brother's Death, Says "His Name Will Live On Forever"

Anupama Gurung, the sister of late actor-singer Prashant Tamang, expressed grief over her brother's death on January 11.

Speaking about the singer's final rites in Darjeeling, Anupama shared that the family has been receiving condolence messages from Prashant Tamang's fans across the world.

Talking to ANI, she said, "Nothing can make up for this loss, but you should know how much respect my brother earned and how much fame he achieved. Wherever he is, his name will live on forever. People from all over the world are messaging and calling us to express their grief."

Meanwhile, the actor's mortal remains were brought to Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri on Monday morning. BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling and several prominent figures from the entertainment industry were present to pay their final respects to the late singer.

Tamang's body was later taken to his residence in Darjeeling, where fans were given an opportunity to pay their last respects.

Hailing from Darjeeling in West Bengal, Prashant Tamang died on Sunday at his residence in Delhi.

Providing official details about his death, ADCP South-West Delhi Abhimanyu Poswal told ANI, "At 3.10 pm today, an MLC was received from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. We were informed that Prashant Tamang had been declared dead at the hospital. An investigating officer visited the hospital and collected the MLC."

He further added, "The crime team and FSL team reached the deceased's residence and gathered evidence. At present, the body has been sent to DDU Hospital for post-mortem examination so that we can determine the cause of death. His wife and daughter were living with him, and it was his wife who took him to the hospital. Her statement has been recorded. It will be difficult to point out anything suspicious until the final post-mortem report is received."

Addressing speculation surrounding his sudden demise, his wife, Martha Aley, clarified that there were no suspicious circumstances involved.

"It was a natural death. He passed away in his sleep. I was right beside him at the time," she said.

Prashant Tamang was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3. Apart from establishing himself as a successful singer, he also ventured into acting and was notably seen in Paatal Lok Season 2. He was also expected to be a part of Salman Khan's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan.