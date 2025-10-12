Kareena Kapoor Reveals Son Taimur Got Offended When She Asked Paps To Stop Clicking Him: "I'm Famous, You Are Not"

Kareena Kapoor is a proud mom to two sons. The actress, who got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012, welcomed her first son, Taimur, in 2016 and her younger one, Jeh, in 2021.

During her recent chat on sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Kareena Kapoor opened up about how her kids feel about being clicked by the paparazzi. She even recalled a funny moment when Taimur got upset with her – just because she asked the photographers not to take his pictures.

Kareena Kapoor said, “Our children are not yet exposed to social media, but they do get photographed. Unlike before, they now understand that their parents are famous.”

When Soha Ali Khan asked Kareena if Taimur and Jeh ever question why they are constantly photographed, the actress shared, “Jeh doesn't ask as he's still too young, but Tim used to. He got used to being clicked, and when I once asked the paps not to photograph him, he got offended. He said, ‘Why did you stop?' I told him, ‘Because you're not a star.'”

Kareena Kapoor added, “He went through a phase trying to understand why he couldn't be clicked. He'd say, ‘If you're getting clicked, why can't I?' So I explained that I'm famous, and he's my son — not famous yet. Now he says things like, ‘I'll have to become like Messi or Virat Kohli, then I'll also get clicked.' He's understood it now and doesn't care about the attention anymore.”

In the same conversation, Kareena Kapoor called Saif Ali Khan “an amazing father.” She said, "I think he's an amazing father to all his four children. He's extremely brave, loving, caring, and always there. Also, I think he's someone who, if I'm going wrong - because I tend to be overprotective or a helicopter mum - he's always like, 'No, listen, relax. You have to kind of understand. You have to be the calm one. Stop telling them: 'Okay, you have to eat this,' or 'You have to do that.'"

For those who may not know, Saif Ali Khan was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh. The duo share two children – Sara and Ibrahim – both of whom are active parts of his life. Saif and Amrita went their separate ways in 2004.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Whereas, Saif Ali Khan's most recent appearance was in the Netflix original, Jewel Thief.