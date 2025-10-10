Taimur Asks Kareena Kapoor If She Has Contacts Of Virat Kohli Or Lionel Messi, "Has No Clue" About Actor-Uncle Ranbir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor recently appeared as a guest on sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan's podcast, All About Her. Apart from sharing her parenting tips, Kareena also spoke about elder son Taimur's keen interest in sports.

Kareena Kapoor said that as of now, Taimur has no interest in acting or drama. He's a sports enthusiast and plays with his father, Saif Ali Khan, said Kareena.

"Every time he needs to pick up an extracurricular activity in school, and there's drama on the list, I ask him if he wants to. He says, ‘No, I don't like it, I don't enjoy it.' I tell him, ‘Try and act.' But then I don't push him, because he knows what he wants. He told me he wants to go to cookery class, because he sees his dad cook," Kareena said.

When Soha asked Kareena if Taimur's aversion to acting is because he sees actors around him, Kareena said, "No, I don't think so, because he's too young and he's not figured out exactly... He's never really met any other actors. The only thing he keeps asking is, ‘Are you friendly with Rohit Sharma? Are you friendly with Virat Kohli? Can you message and ask him if I can get that bat of his? Is there a contact you have for Lionel Messi?' I'm like, ‘No! I don't know them!' You ask him about any actor, from Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, and he has no clue. He isn't even interested in music, he's just interested in some Chelsea player right now."

When Saif Ali Khan Explained to Taimur His Family Legacy in Cricket

Last year, a video went viral where Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were pictured on a cricket ground.

The video was shared by the official Instagram handle of International Cricket Masters.

In the video, Saif Ali Khan can be heard explaining the concept of clubs and counties to his son. He says to Taimur, "Your great-grandfather played for Worcestershire, and your grandfather captained Sussex."

Saif Ali Khan's father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was a right-handed batsman and a right-arm medium-pace bowler. He made his first-class debut for Sussex in August 1957 at 16 and also played for Oxford while at university, becoming the first Indian captain there.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Saif Ali Khan was earlier married to Amrita Singh, with whom he shares children Sara and Ibrahim.