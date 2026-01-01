Welcome 2026: Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, And Allu Arjun Ring In New Year With "Gratitude" And "Full Heart"

2026 is here, and from Bollywood to the South, stars are ringing in the New Year in style. As the year begins, they are lighting up social media with festive greetings. Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol and several others shared warm wishes.

While some celebrities posted glimpses of their celebrations, others shared sweet memories from 2025. Meanwhile, South stars including Allu Arjun and Kamal Haasan posted heartfelt notes online.

How celebs Rang In 2026

Kajol shared pictures from her New Year celebration with husband Ajay Devgn, writing, "Happy new year to one and all.. as we have seen in this past year life is precious and unpredictable.. so live it like it means something."

Kareena Kapoor posted a photo with husband Saif Ali Khan and penned a long note recalling the knife-attack incident involving Saif. She wrote, "As we sit down and reflect on the fact that we made it to the last day of the year...we walked this far.2025 has been a difficult year for us,our children and our families...but we went through it head held high,laughing and holding on.We cried a lot,we prayed and now we are here...2025 taught us that human nature is fearless ,love will conquer all and that children are braver than we think..."

She added, "We want to thank our fans,our friends and everyone who stood by us and continue to support us...and above all the lord almighty. We are entering 2026 with a renewed fire in our bellies,immense gratitude and positivity and an undying passion for what we do best ..the movies...Like i always say CHAR DI KALA. Happy new year everyone ..."

Esha Deol paid tribute to her father Dharmendra in her post. She shared two photos, and in the second picture, Esha points towards the sky where "Love you papa" flashes. Esha wrote, "Stay blessed, happy, healthy, and strong."

Sidharth Malhotra shared some sweet glimpses from 2025 and wrote, "Somewhere between sets and home, life shifted forever and for the better, adding a new depth, a softer strength and a reason to see the world a little differently. Grateful for the growth, the grace, the cinema. Cheers 2025! Walking into 2026 with a full heart, a clearer purpose and endless gratitude. Happy New Year, everyone. Big Love!"

South star Allu Arjun expressed gratitude to his fans and wrote a warm note, "As this year comes to a close, I carry only gratitude. For the journey, the lessons, and the love that surrounds me. To my fans.. thank you for standing by me through every phase. Your faith gives me strength and purpose every single day. Looking ahead with excitement, ready to begin what comes next. Happy New Year 2026."





Kamal Haasan wrote on X, "Another year ahead. Another chance to become better, kinder and wiser than the year before. Excellence is a work in progress. Have an excellent new year. Every tomorrow is a day to be seized. Let all your pursuits make you happy."

Besides these, Soni Razdan, Nimrat Kaur, and Anil Kapoor shared warm wishes on social media.



