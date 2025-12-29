Arshad Warsi Reveals Why Akshaye Khanna And Kareena Kapoor's <i>Hulchul</i> Was A "Bad Experience" For Him: "<i>Mujhe Dhakka Laga</i>"

Arshad Warsi has built a career on sharp wit, scene-stealing comic timing and a string of cult favourites. Yet even in an otherwise satisfying journey, the actor says there is one project he still looks back on with discomfort - Hulchul.

Speaking to The Lallantop, he reflected on why the Priyadarshan-directed comedy remains an exception in his filmography.

Arshad Warsi Recalls Working In Hulchul

Recounting how the film came to him, Arshad Warsi explained that the pitch sounded irresistible at first, especially because it came from the late writer-actor Neeraj Vohra.

He said, "Hulchul was a problem. Humare Neeraj Vohra sahab the, I was busy doing films, and he said, 'Arshad, ek film hai aur Priyadarshan director hai. I said wow, done, what am I doing in it?. He said tune Hera Pheri dekhi hai? Usmein jo Akshay Kumar ka role hai vohi same role hai.' I was like done, it's a damn good role."

However, Arshad Warsi says the reality on set was starkly different from what he had imagined. Describing his confusion once shooting began, he shared, "But in that film I realised there is a huge difference between 'aap dono iss film main dost hain aur aap iss film mein inke dost hain'. We reached the set aur aisa mujhe dhakka laga, and I don't think Priyadarshan knew about it. It's not his fault."

The actor added that even his look left him bewildered. "I was given a shirt which was till my knee length and three-fourths sleeves. Samanjh nahi aaraha tha nighty hai yaa shirt. I was like this is a mess." With little room to course-correct but bound by his commitment, Arshad Warsi went ahead and completed the project, even using his own clothes for several scenes.

About Hulchul

Hulchul (2004) is a Bollywood romantic comedy directed by Priyadarshan, starring Akshaye Khanna as Jai and Kareena Kapoor as Anjali. The movie also featured Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles.

