<i>The Raja Saab</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas' Film Witnesses Sharp Fall After Opening Day, Inches Closer To Rs 100-Crore Mark In India

Prabhas' latest release, The Raja Saab, is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in India after a strong start at the box office.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 53.75 crore across all languages in India on Friday. However, collections saw a sharp drop on Saturday, falling by nearly 50 per cent, with the film minting Rs 27.85 crore on Day 2.

The Raja Saab Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally On Day 1

The Raja Saab collected Rs 112 crore globally on Day 1 alone. Celebrating the film's performance, the makers took to social media and wrote that The Raja Saab had set a new benchmark for horror-fantasy films.

"A new benchmark has been set with KING SIZE BOX OFFICE domination across every fort. #TheRajaSaab Day 1 Worldwide Gross Stands at 112 Crore+. Biggest start ever for a horror fantasy film," the post read.

A new benchmark has been set with KING SIZE BOX OFFICE domination across every fort ????????#TheRajaSaab ???????????? ???? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ????????????????????+ ????



Biggest start ever for a horror fantasy film ❤️‍????#BlockbusterTheRajaSaab #Prabhas @directormaruthi… pic.twitter.com/vonsA0Nj53 — The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) January 10, 2026

According to the makers, the film has managed to collect $2 million (Rs 18 crore approx) in North America alone.

In terms of occupancy, the Telugu version registered an overall 44 per cent occupancy on Day 2. Morning shows recorded 28.95 per cent, while night shows saw footfalls almost double at 51.25 per cent. The Hindi and Tamil versions reported occupancies of 12.95 per cent and 21.11 per cent, respectively.

The film had generated considerable buzz ahead of its release. It sold 1,29,454 tickets across 3,615 shows, earning Rs 3.55 crore in advance bookings. The figure rose to Rs 8.62 crore when blocked seats were included.

About The Raja Saab Sequel

The Raja Saab follows Prabhas as a young heir who encounters a disembodied sorcerer while probing the mysterious disappearance of his grandfather inside a haunted mansion.

Directed by Maruthi Dasari, the film also stars Boman Irani, Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal in pivotal roles. It is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, with music composed by Thaman S and cinematography by Karthik Palani.

The makers also announced a sequel titled The Raja Saab 2: Circus 1935 in the film's end credits. Maruthi Dasari will return as director, though the release date is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and also has Fauzi in the pipeline.

