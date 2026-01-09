Prabhas's <i>The Raja Saab</i> Screenings Turn Chaotic In Hyderabad, Angry Fans Storm Preview Show

Prabhas's much-anticipated film The Raja Saab was released in theatres on January 9. However, some premiere shows of the film were scheduled to begin on January 8, and tensions flared at several theatres in Hyderabad on Thursday night as Prabhas's fans grew frustrated over confusion surrounding the film's premiere.

Although special screenings were scheduled to begin at 9 pm on January 8 across Andhra Pradesh, unexpected delays due to permission-related issues led to chaos at certain venues.

What Went Wrong At The Raja Saab Premiere In Hyderabad

Crowds began to swell as fans were left waiting with no clear updates. Videos circulating on social media showed agitated fans forcing their way into theatres and gathering in large numbers near entrances, demanding clarity.

One of the most chaotic scenes was reported at Hyderabad's Vimal Theatre, where the situation spiralled after theatre staff allegedly failed to provide information about the screening status. In a widely shared video, a group of fans stormed into the hall during the media premiere and reportedly refused to leave until the film was shown.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead, alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Boman Irani.

Earlier, in a promotional video shared on the film's official X account, director Maruthi promised a new side of Prabhas for fans nationwide. "The Telugu audience has seen Prabhas in entertaining roles, but Pan India hasn't. After this film, people will remember him for years," he said.

The film's music is composed by Thaman S. Karthik Palani is the cinematographer, Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao handles the editing, and Rajeevan leads the production design.



Also Read: How Jana Nayagan Release Shift Will Help Parasakthi And The Raja Saab Record Massive Openings