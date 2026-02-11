Sanjay Dutt Celebrates 18th Wedding Anniversary With Maanayata, Calls Her "Strength" Of His Life

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife, Maanayata Dutt, are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary today, February 11. The couple posted adorable glimpses of their lives together on social media to mark the special day. While the star described his ladylove as a "rock" who has stood by him through "thick and thin" in his anniversary post, Maanayata also shared a reel capturing their journey together.

On Instagram, Sanjay Dutt marked the milestone by sharing nostalgic moments with Maanayata Dutt. He sealed the cherished moments with a touching note for his wife. It read, “Happy anniversary mama, you have always been strength in my life and stood by me like a rock through thick and thin, when I have fallen you have picked me up.”

The star added, “You have given me me the most amazing kids, we stand together through life what ever it throws to us as a team, thank you for being there with me and taking care of me, may we see many many good times together, love you mother Jai Bhole Nath.”

Sanjay's love-filled anniversary post soon grabbed the attention of his industry friends. Reacting to it, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Happpppyyy Anniversary to you and Mana, here's to many more years of unconditional love and friendship.” Dia Mirza and Sophie Choudry dropped red heart emojis, while Zareen Khan posted a red heart, an evil eye and a sparkle emoji in the comments section.

Maanayata also celebrated the special day with another heartfelt post on Instagram. She shared a montage of throwback moments from all these years. Alongside this, she wrote, “18 years!!!! Recapping the Countless moments, endless love, and a journey I wouldn't trade for anything ever!! From then to now, it's just…and…still you, happy anniversary, my bestest half, love you always & forever!!”

Maanayata mentioned that one of her favourite moments over the years was when “the two of us on the scooter in Budapest and also with Iqra Dutt on karwachauth.”

Sanjay Dutt got married to Maanayata Dutt in 2008. The couple welcomed twins, Shahraan and Iqra, in October 2010.