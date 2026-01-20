Watch: Sameera Reddy's 2016 Instagram Trend Post Comes With A Twist Featuring <i>Musafir</i> Co-Star Sanjay Dutt

The viral 2016 Instagram trend shows no signs of slowing down. The latest actor to join it is Sameera Reddy, who took the Internet down memory lane as she reunited with her Musafir co-star Sanjay Dutt.

The Post

In a fun video, Sameera Reddy shows a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt and says, "Why 2016 trend? Let's go back to 2006!"

The camera then pans to Sanjay Dutt in her vanity van. He appears serious at first, then breaks into laughter. They hug as Sameera addresses him using his onscreen name from Musafir, "This is Billa right here. So good to see you."

The caption reads, "@duttsanjay 20 yrs & the vibe is still the same #2006 #2026 #musafir #sanjaydutt."

Internet Reactions

Some people reminded Sameera Reddy in the comments that the film was released in 2004, not 2006.

Others were simply nostalgic, commenting, "Those were the days."

Another person wrote, "I'm proud to see you again & with The Super Star Sanjay Dutt. Wish you all the best, & working with Baba is always successful."

Another Internet user added: "Whatta TREAT this video!! The OG Sakis."

Other comments read, "What a song. What a movie it was," and "Damn, I'm happy to be a 90's kid."

About Musafir

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Musafir starred Anil Kapoor, Aditya Pancholi, Shakti Kapoor and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles. It was a remake of the 1997 American film U Turn. The film featured hit songs Ishq Kabhi Kario Na, Saaki, Door Se Paas and Tez Dhaar.