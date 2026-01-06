<i>Dhurandhar</i> Actress Krystle D'Souza Calls Kareena Kapoor Comparisons 'Unbelievable': "My Mum Said I Look Like Her"

Krystle D'Souza, who recently impressed audiences with her energetic dance performance in the song Shararat from the film Dhurandhar, has reacted to comparisons being drawn between her and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

What Krystle D'Souza Said

In a recent interview, Krystle revealed that she came across videos comparing her to Kareena. Expressing her surprise, she told Zoom, "I have loved Kareena Kapoor Khan in Dil Mera Muft Ka, and just being compared to an icon, it's unbelievable. I'm having really, like, pinch-me moments every day. So, that was something that was like, what? Are you serious?"





Krystle went on to share how the comparison reminded her of something her mother often said. She explained, "This is what my mum used to say that I look like Kareena Kapoor. Did everyone hear my mom? I'm telling you, maa ki dua is always something that will come true. Because she has literally said this every time that 'whenever I watch you on screen, mujhe lagta hai ki you have glimpses of Kareena Kapoor Khan.' And I was like, me? I don't see it. But then if the world sees it and my mother sees it, it's right."

Talking about Shararat, the song also features Ayesha Khan and has been widely appreciated for its vibrant choreography and energy.

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar boasts a stellar star cast. It features Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, and Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali. The film also features Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Gaurav Gera, and Saumya Tandon in key roles.



Also Read: Rupali Ganguly's Mother Dances To Dhurandhar's Shararat With Son Vijay, See Anupamaa Star's Adorable Reaction