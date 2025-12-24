Rupali Ganguly's Mother Dances To <i>Dhurandhar's Shararat</i> With Son Vijay, See <i>Anupamaa</i> Star's Adorable Reaction

Dhurandhar has been making headlines for quite some time now. Its songs are also receiving a great deal of attention - whether it's Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA, Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's Gehra Hua, or Ayesha Khan-Krystle D'Souza's Shararat. Social media is flooded with reels and posts, with fans recreating the dance steps and more.

Now, Dhurandhar has found another fan in Rajani Ganguly, mother of Rupali Ganguly and choreographer Vijay Ganguly, who was seen dancing to the song Shararat. Notably, Vijay choreographed the track for the Aditya Dhar directorial.



Sharing the video on Instagram, Vijay wrote, "Some Shararat with my rockstar! @gangulirajani. @rupaliganguly we have to make one!" Watch the video here: Reacting to the clip, Rupali commented, "Mummmmyyyy rockstarrrrr!" She also wrote, "The best dance reel on this track." Take a look at the post and Rupali's comments here:

Social Media Frenzy

The video quickly went viral, with netizens flooding the comments section with praise and admiration. One fan wrote, "OMG she is the OG rock star. Look at that finish - slicing through the steps, transitions, and expressions." Another said, "Ufff... what energy, she rocked it!"

Other comments included, "WHOAAAAA! Now I see where you get it from... love love love... aunty namaste," "All the inspiration comes from a mother," and "Okkayyyy, can't top that!"

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, was released in cinemas on December 5. It has earned approximately Rs 589.50 crore in 19 days.



The film's second installment is set to release on March 19, 2026, as revealed by the makers in the post-credit scene.



Also Read: Akshaye Khanna Asked His Dhurandhar Co-Star Aditya Uppal To Slap Him 'Hard' During An Action Scene