Why Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Is Called New-Age Salman Khan By Designer Duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

Bollywood's go-to fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have been in the industry for decades. They have seen star kids being born in front of their eyes. As there is a new crop of star kids in the industry now, the designer duo shared their thoughts about them in a recent interview.

Appearing on an episode of The Namrata Zakaria Show, fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared their ideas about the current crop of children.

The designers agreed that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim is a "born" star, while Sara is an "intelligent" girl.

"Ibrahim is a born star. He is the superstar. He is a new-age Salman Khan. He has got this little... he has a pizzazz which nobody else has. Sara is too intelligent a girl in any case, went to New York, she studied so hard, she wanted to be a lawyer at one time," they said.

The designers then talked about Rinke Khanna's daughter Naomika, a pap favourite. Citing the generation gap, the designers said that today's children take their own decisions.

"When we meet these children... calling them children because they are born in front of us. They are very well brought up. Even Dimple's girls are very well brought up. When we meet them, they greet you and wish you first," said Abu.

"But also, the times have changed today. Children are now very independent. Earlier, we could say that Abhishek do this or Shweta do that, but now kids take their own decisions. It's not even Rinke deciding for Naomi what to do, it's Naomi herself who decides for herself. She is a very attractive girl, very polite and very well brought up. But, she is like any other teenage girl, very very normal," he said.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya, Sandeep Khosla said, "I think he is going to be very good. He is also in very good hands. Sriram Raghavan is a fantastic director." To which Abu Jani added, "We also wish him the best because he has got the talent and he will do well."

Agastya will next feature in director Sriram Raghavan's war drama Ikkis.

About Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim has made his debut with the Dharmatic Entertainment production Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor this year. The film was brutally trashed on the Internet, though Ibrahim got noticed.

He appeared in the second OTT film Sarzameen with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.