<i>Ikkis</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Progress Report On Agastya Nanda Film

Agastya Nanda's theatrical debut, Ikkis, has completed one week at the box office. The film is inching closer to the ₹25 crore mark in the domestic market. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the war drama earned ₹1.15 crore on its seventh day, according to a Sacnilk report. With this, the film's total collection now stands at ₹24.25 crore.

The report further stated that Ikkis registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.14% on Wednesday. Morning shows saw an occupancy of 4.29%, while afternoon shows recorded 8.53%. Evening shows witnessed 9.90% occupancy, and night shows followed closely at 9.83%.

On Wednesday, Karan Johar shared his review of Ikkis on Instagram. "IKKIS is a love letter to peace... an honestly and earnestly told story about the absolute redundancy of war... I was so moved by so many moments of the film... it silently screams...," the director wrote.

Praising the cast and crew of the film, KJo added, "And that's where Sriram Raghavan gets it so right... I was moist-eyed every time Dharmji was on screen... He has the most towering screen presence and yet can be so gentle, and your heart goes out to his immensely dignified portrayal of a grieving father... @jaideepahlawat proves time and again what an outstanding force of nature he is... he is ROCK SOLID!!"

Ikkis is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The movie is set against the backdrop of the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War. The title of the film refers to the age at which Arun Khetarpal attained martyrdom.

The film stars Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal, with Dharmendra portraying Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal and Jaideep Ahlawat essaying the role of Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisar. The ensemble cast also includes Jitendar Singh, Shree Bishnoi, Vijendar Singh, and Madhusudan Bishnoi.

Released on January 1, Ikkis marks the final film of Dharmendra. The legendary actor died in November last year.