<i>Ikkis</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda's Film Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

Agastya Nanda's Ikkis did not mint the desired numbers over the weekend. After four days, the film earned Rs 20.15 crore at the box office.

On its first Sunday, the Sriram Raghavan directorial collected Rs 5 crore, according to a report by trade tracker Sacnilk. The war drama earned Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday, Rs 3.5 crore on Friday and Rs 7 crore on Thursday. With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 20.15 crore in the domestic market.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 23.93%. Morning shows opened at a modest 9.74%, which saw a noticeable jump in the afternoon with 28.15%. Evening shows performed the best at 37.23%, while night shows registered an occupancy of 20.59%.

Ikkis is facing tough competition at the box office with Dhurandhar. The Ranveer Singh starrer has earned Rs 772.25 crore at the domestic box office in 31 days.

About The Film

Ikkis is based on the true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war and focuses on the exceptional bravery and sacrifice of Arun, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar.

Agastya Nanda plays the young officer, while Simar Bhatia portrays his love interest, Kiran. Dharmendra appears as Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun's father. The cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev and Vivaan Shah in supporting role. The film marks actor Dharmendra's final silver screen outing posthumously after his death on 24 November 2025.

Ikkis is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his production house, Maddock Films. Binny Padda also serves as a producer on the film, with Sharada Karki Jalota and Poonam Shivdasani credited as co-producers.