<i>Ikkis</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film To Cross Rs 25-Crore Mark Soon

Agastya Nanda's Ikkis has been maintaining a modest run at the box office. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, opened in theatres on January 1.

On day 6, Ikkis minted Rs 1.5 crore at the ticket window, as per a report by Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total box office collection now stands at Rs 23 crore. Safe to say, the war drama will soon enter the Rs 25-crore club.

Ikkis witnessed a total Hindi occupancy rate of 15.55% on its first Tuesday, added the report. Breaking it down further, night shows registered the highest footfall at 22.63%. This was followed by evening shows, which recorded 18.76%. Meanwhile, afternoon screenings saw 14.42% occupancy, while morning shows registered the lowest at 6.37%.

Ikkis marks Agastya Nanda's first theatrical release. While the actor previously appeared in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, the film took an OTT route with a Netflix release. Now, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed pride in his grandson Agastya as his latest film opened strongly at the box office.

Big B posted the collection poster on Instagram, which showed that Ikkis opened 2026 on a solid note at the domestic box office. The film collected Rs 22.05 crore within its first four days of release. "YO .. Agastya .. way to go," the megastar wrote in the caption.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note on his blog after attending an Ikkis screening. Revisiting rare memories from the time Agastya was born, Big B wrote, "Emotions flow.. As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS .. the time when his Mother, Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains .. his birth .. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue .. to the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard .. to his growth .. to the final personal decision of his to be an actor, and tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film." Read the full story here.

Ikkis is based on the true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Agastya plays the lead role, while Dharmendra portrays Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal (Retd.) in his final film role. Jaideep Ahlawat essays the role of Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisar.