Agastya Nanda Weighs In On Bachchan-Kapoor Legacy: "I'm My Father's Son First"

He is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and also part of the big fat Kapoor family. Agastya Nanda, who made his big-screen debut with Ikkis, recently talked about the pressure of carrying a family lineage.

In a video shared by IMDb on its YouTube channel, Ikkis director Sriram Raghavan asked Agastya if being from families of "legends" puts pressure on him.

Reacting to the most-asked query, Agastya replied, "I don't take that pressure in the slightest because I know that's not my legacy to own. I think my surname is Nanda because I'm my father's son first. I focus on making him proud, and that's the legacy I carry very heavily."

"My other family members are actors. I admire their work and love it. But I don't think I can ever be them, so it's not even worth spending time thinking about it," he added.

Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and nephew of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Nikhil Nanda is the grandson of Raj Kapoor and son of Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda.

The Ikkis BTS Navya Nanda Shared on Instagram

Navya Nanda, a proud sister, has been actively sharing posts to promote Agastya's Ikkis. She shared a BTS photo featuring Agastya and Sriram Raghavan from the film's set.

"This was, is, and always will be the most special character I got to play. Thank you, Arun Khetarpal. Love, Agastya," wrote Navya Nanda.

Sriram Raghavan's directorial Ikkis marks Dharmendra's last screen appearance. Based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and centered around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the film's title refers to the age at which Arun Khetarpal attained martyrdom.

Alongside Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat play pivotal roles in the film.