Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Taimur-Jeh Are "More Scared" Of Their <i>Abba</i> Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about parenting with Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh. While speaking to Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Kareena revealed that although Saif is the "friendly and playful" parent, he can also display some "authority" when needed.

Speaking about how Saif Ali Khan spends time with their sons and engages in activities they enjoy, Kareena said, "I also feel that fathers are there to make friends with their boys, to understand them and make them feel comfortable about a lot of things. So he does a lot of that. He's more into playing sports with them. He plays cricket and football, and he loves playing the guitar and drums with them. So we kind of balance it out."

Furthermore, Kareena mentioned that neither of them "gets angry" as such, but at times, Saif can become a figure of authority if required.

She told Soha, "None of us ever really gets angry. Though if you really want to get something done, you have to say, 'Okay, Abba will get really angry,' because I think somewhere, the two boys, more than me, are scared of Saif."

Kareena Kapoor Khan On Being An Overprotective Parent

Kareena Kapoor Khan then reflected on the kind of mother she is - a balance between being overprotective and a helicopter parent.

The actress spoke about how Saif helps her stay grounded, saying, "I think he's an amazing father to all his four children. He's extremely brave, loving, caring, and always there. Also, I think he's someone who, if I'm going wrong - because I tend to be overprotective or a helicopter mum - he's always like, 'No, listen, relax. You have to kind of understand. You have to be the calm one. Stop telling them: 'Okay, you have to eat this,' or 'You have to do that.'"

She also shared how different the two actors are as parents: "I think he's the more relaxed parent, and I sometimes get a little hyper. But I think that's what mothers and fathers do; they balance it out."

"Saif and I are very different because, obviously, he's been a father before, he's a lot more experienced. Mine is a first-time journey that I'm experiencing each day. But still, I think it's different for him too because the children are very young. We're very competitive about who gets more hugs, that's for sure. Because if they hug me more, he goes into a sulk; if they hug him more, I get into a sulk. So that's fun too; we're learning through that," concluded Kareena Kapoor Khan.

