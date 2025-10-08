"Death Threats, Love Jihad": Soha Ali Khan Recalls Saif And Kareena Kapoor's Wedding

Soha Ali Khan recently opened up about the death threats she received when Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to get married. The couple's interfaith marriage faced severe backlash, but Saif and Kareena stood firmly by their decision to get married in October 2012.

What's Happening

In a recent chat with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Soha Ali Khan spoke about the intensity with which Saif and Kareena's marriage was scrutinised.

Soha said, "Even when Kareena and bhai got married, there were lots of strange things - Love Jihad, Ghar Wapsi, all kinds of weird headlines were being made as well. You know, 'You took one of ours, now we will take one of yours.'"

Furthermore, she revealed the hate she had to deal with during her own interfaith marriage with Kunal Kemmu.

Soha said, "There are going to be lots of haters, there are going to be lots of voices, and that's also okay. I am fine with everyone having an opinion, and that's all fine. So I think these things like interfaith marriage, even when Kunal and I got married..."

She continued, "I don't think it got to me because I feel that as long as the people who I love, care about, and respect are on the same page as me, it's okay."

When Saif Ali Khan First Introduced Kareena Kapoor Khan To Soha

Earlier this year, Soha Ali Khan, recounted the time her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan broke the news to her about dating Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"I remember my brother calling me while we were shooting something, and he said, 'I wanted you to know that my girlfriend is two years younger than you,' or something along those lines. I said, 'Okay, great.' That was my introduction.

"When you meet someone who is a superstar, you have certain preconceptions about how they might be, and I'm not one of those people who really judge someone until you meet them. I've met enough people to understand that you need to meet someone face to face before forming an opinion about them. Okay, this is a very famous person. But I believe it takes time to truly understand someone," the Chhorii 2 actor told Zoom in an interview.

Soha Ali Khan said it took her and Kareena Kapoor Khan some time to build their relationship.

"I genuinely think that during our first few meetings, I didn't really get to know her; it required time. Building a relationship with certain individuals demands time, trust, and consistency. I felt that it took that time between Kareena and me. There have been several incidents that have occurred over the last 10 to 12 years that have brought us closer," she said.

About Saif And Kareena

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. Their relationship blossomed on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan. Though the film tanked at the box office, it brought these lovebirds together, and the rest is history.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan dated for several years before getting married on October 16, 2012. They have two sons - Taimur, born in 2016, and Jeh, born in 2021.

In A Nutshell

Soha Ali Khan spoke about the hate and threats her family received when Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to get married in 2012. She also talked about the backlash she faced following her own interfaith marriage and its impact on her.

ALSO READ | When Kareena Kapoor Khan Made The First Move On Saif Ali Khan In Their Love Story: "I Take Full Credit"